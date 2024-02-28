Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Acquires New Position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 69,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOCS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Doximity during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Doximity during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Doximity during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 50,950.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DOCS shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Doximity from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Doximity from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Doximity from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Doximity from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.30.

In other news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $141,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,993.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 39.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCS traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $28.14. The stock had a trading volume of 372,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,854. Doximity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.71 and a twelve month high of $37.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.18.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

