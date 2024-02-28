Seven Mile Advisory Buys 4,432 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Seven Mile Advisory lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 66.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 4.6% of Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 59.3% in the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,812,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. W Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 74,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,209,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $465.92 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.76 and a 52 week high of $468.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $446.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $420.29.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

