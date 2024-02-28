Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.900-5.250 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sempra also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.600-4.900 EPS.

Sempra Stock Performance

Sempra stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.94. 1,009,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,683,362. The firm has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.64 and a 200 day moving average of $71.69. Sempra has a 12 month low of $63.75 and a 12 month high of $79.51.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.03%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Sempra from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sempra from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $81.50 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $2,421,677.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $141.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sempra

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra by 842.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Sempra during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sempra during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Sempra during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Sempra by 29.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Recommended Stories

