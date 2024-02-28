Select Medical Holdings Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:SEM)

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the health services provider on Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

Select Medical has a payout ratio of 22.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Select Medical to earn $2.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.5%.

Shares of NYSE SEM opened at $27.92 on Wednesday. Select Medical has a 12-month low of $21.28 and a 12-month high of $33.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.01 and a 200 day moving average of $25.27.

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Select Medical’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Select Medical will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $2,663,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,839,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,140,358.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Select Medical news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,789,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,531,368. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 100,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $2,663,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 6,839,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,140,358.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,463,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEM. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 288.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,516 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Select Medical by 252.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Select Medical by 52.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,536 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Select Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Select Medical in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Select Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.40.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, The Rehabilitation Hospital, The Outpatient Rehabilitation, and The Concentra.

