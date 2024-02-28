SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on SEGRO from GBX 863 ($10.95) to GBX 940 ($11.92) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Get SEGRO alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SGRO

SEGRO Stock Down 1.9 %

About SEGRO

SGRO stock opened at GBX 833.20 ($10.57) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.70. The firm has a market cap of £10.25 billion, a PE ratio of -308.31, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.74. SEGRO has a 1 year low of GBX 675 ($8.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 913 ($11.58). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 862.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 793.28.

(Get Free Report)

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.3 million square metres of space (110 million square feet) valued at £21.0 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.