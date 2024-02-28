Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Nordson Co.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Nordson in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.03 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.96. The consensus estimate for Nordson’s current full-year earnings is $10.26 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Nordson’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.15 EPS.
NDSN has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.43.
Nordson Trading Down 1.1 %
NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $268.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $258.15 and a 200 day moving average of $240.13. Nordson has a 52 week low of $202.57 and a 52 week high of $275.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nordson by 208.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2,275.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Nordson in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 70.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Nordson news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.68, for a total value of $517,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,799.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nordson news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.68, for a total value of $517,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,799.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.79, for a total transaction of $526,659.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,856.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,113 shares of company stock worth $2,076,127 over the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 31.81%.
Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.
