Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Nordson Co.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Nordson in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.03 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.96. The consensus estimate for Nordson’s current full-year earnings is $10.26 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Nordson’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.15 EPS.

Get Nordson alerts:

NDSN has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.43.

Nordson Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $268.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $258.15 and a 200 day moving average of $240.13. Nordson has a 52 week low of $202.57 and a 52 week high of $275.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Nordson

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nordson by 208.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2,275.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Nordson in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 70.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Nordson

In other Nordson news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.68, for a total value of $517,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,799.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nordson news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.68, for a total value of $517,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,799.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.79, for a total transaction of $526,659.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,856.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,113 shares of company stock worth $2,076,127 over the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 31.81%.

About Nordson

(Get Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.