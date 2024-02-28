Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Purchased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 111.4% in the third quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 14,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 7,785 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Schlumberger by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 626,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,517,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at approximately $925,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,688,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $1,052,607.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,855.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at $12,688,319.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,441 shares of company stock valued at $8,972,947 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Schlumberger

Schlumberger Stock Down 0.2 %

SLB stock opened at $48.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.61. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $42.73 and a 52-week high of $62.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.