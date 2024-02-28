Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) Announces $0.52 Semi-annual Dividend

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.5248 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Sasol has a dividend payout ratio of 36.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sasol to earn $3.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.0%.

Shares of SSL stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.49. 153,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.11. Sasol has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $15.23.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 9.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 468,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 39,119 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Sasol by 201.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 399,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after acquiring an additional 266,829 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sasol by 16.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 299,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,107,000 after buying an additional 43,204 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sasol by 26.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 47,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Sasol by 50.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 190,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after buying an additional 64,153 shares during the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch; carbon-based products; recarburiser; graphite electrodes; mono-ethylene glycol, ethylene, propylene, sasfroth blends, sodium cyanide, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, sulfuric acid, calcium chloride, chlorine, alcohols, aromatic blends, methyl alcohol, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, cresols, xylenols, phenols, limestone ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate solution, and nitric acid.

