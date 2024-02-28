Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) Announces $0.52 Semi-annual Dividend

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.5248 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.
Sasol has a dividend payout ratio of 36.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sasol to earn $3.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.0%.
Sasol Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of SSL stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.49. 153,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.11. Sasol has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $15.23.
Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch; carbon-based products; recarburiser; graphite electrodes; mono-ethylene glycol, ethylene, propylene, sasfroth blends, sodium cyanide, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, sulfuric acid, calcium chloride, chlorine, alcohols, aromatic blends, methyl alcohol, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, cresols, xylenols, phenols, limestone ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate solution, and nitric acid.
