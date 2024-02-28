Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Free Report) by 40.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,753 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.07% of Orion Office REIT worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Orion Office REIT by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 4,602,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,731 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,737,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Orion Office REIT by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Orion Office REIT by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Orion Office REIT alerts:

Orion Office REIT Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE ONL opened at $4.43 on Wednesday. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.29 and a 52 week high of $8.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.29.

About Orion Office REIT

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.