Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Receives $4.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.60.

SABR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Sabre in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th.

Sabre Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Sabre

SABR stock opened at $2.67 on Wednesday. Sabre has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $5.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.88.

In other news, insider Sean E. Menke sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $221,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,567,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,943,316.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,714 shares of company stock worth $424,684. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Sabre by 17.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Sabre by 13.4% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Sabre by 0.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 415,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Sabre by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in Sabre by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

