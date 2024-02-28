Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.39-1.43 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38. Sabra Health Care REIT also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.390-1.430 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on SBRA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.27.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Performance

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:SBRA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.06. 286,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,053,005. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.97 and a beta of 1.14. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.53%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -307.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sabra Health Care REIT

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

Featured Stories

