Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) PT Raised to $47.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $44.00 to $47.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.89% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ryan Specialty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.71.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RYAN traded up $3.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.34 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.42. Ryan Specialty has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.66.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 42.39%. The business had revenue of $532.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Ryan Specialty’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RYAN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Ryan Specialty by 192.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 524.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the third quarter worth $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 1,283.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Ryan Specialty by 2,060.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. 34.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.