RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,159 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in RTX in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of RTX by 37.4% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 136.5% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other RTX news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $33,995.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,769.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $33,995.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,769.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,680 shares of company stock valued at $3,438,681. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RTX. TheStreet raised shares of RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America raised shares of RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RTX

RTX Price Performance

RTX stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,402,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,539,797. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.94 and a 200 day moving average of $82.37. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $104.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s payout ratio is 105.36%.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.