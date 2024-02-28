RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 37.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the third quarter worth $422,000. Numerai GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,397,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of RTX by 157.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 39,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 24,322 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Insider Activity at RTX

In related news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $33,995.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,769.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $33,995.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,769.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $28,757.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,176.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,680 shares of company stock valued at $3,438,681. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Price Performance

NYSE RTX opened at $90.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $119.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.89. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $104.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America raised RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet raised RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RTX

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.