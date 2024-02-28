Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Price Target to $20.00

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.71% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Shares of NYSE:AROC traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $18.23. 135,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,839. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Archrock has a twelve month low of $8.78 and a twelve month high of $19.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.03 and a 200-day moving average of $14.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.57.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $259.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.42 million. Archrock had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Archrock will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AROC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Archrock by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 669,028 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,175,000 after purchasing an additional 267,886 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archrock by 6.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 129,456 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 8,210 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Archrock during the first quarter worth $308,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Archrock in the 1st quarter valued at $1,081,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 75,819 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 26,498 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

