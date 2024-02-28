Roundview Capital LLC Sells 5,078 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Roundview Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 39.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,078 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BTS Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at $567,000. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $51.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.24. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $54.10.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

