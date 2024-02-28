Roundview Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.6% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7,712.3% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSCP opened at $20.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.28. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.97 and a fifty-two week high of $20.53.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

