Roundview Capital LLC Has $360,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Roundview Capital LLC trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,862,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,708,000 after buying an additional 652,525 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 15,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 27,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

SCHV stock opened at $72.67 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.52 and its 200-day moving average is $67.41. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $60.99 and a twelve month high of $73.00.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

