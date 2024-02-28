Roundview Capital LLC Has $330,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 34.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
SHY stock opened at $81.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.40. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $82.74.
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
