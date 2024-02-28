Roundview Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Roundview Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.2% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 93,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 534,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,646,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 140,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,495,000 after buying an additional 27,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $964,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MS stock opened at $85.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $139.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.44. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $69.42 and a 1-year high of $99.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.56.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $841,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 323,490 shares in the company, valued at $27,215,213.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $584,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,158,297.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total transaction of $841,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 323,490 shares in the company, valued at $27,215,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 208,155 shares of company stock worth $18,149,314. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MS. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. HSBC cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.56.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MS

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.