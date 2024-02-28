Roth Capital Weighs in on The Hackett Group, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HCKT)

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital lifted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for The Hackett Group in a report released on Wednesday, February 21st. Roth Capital analyst J. Martin now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.36. The consensus estimate for The Hackett Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.42 per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on HCKT. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of The Hackett Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Craig Hallum raised shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of HCKT stock opened at $25.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $683.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.82. The Hackett Group has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $26.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 75,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 178,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 62,252 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 142,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 60,900 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions. It offers Hackett Connect, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

