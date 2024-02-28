Roth Capital Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for MGP Ingredients in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 23rd. Roth Capital analyst S. Mcgowan now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.56. The consensus estimate for MGP Ingredients’ current full-year earnings is $6.18 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for MGP Ingredients’ FY2024 earnings at $6.12 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.97 EPS.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

MGP Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of MGPI stock opened at $78.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.37 and its 200 day moving average is $98.05. MGP Ingredients has a 12 month low of $75.78 and a 12 month high of $124.96.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $214.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.87 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 16.03%. MGP Ingredients’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGP Ingredients

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 464.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 289.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 2,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total transaction of $253,585.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,519,979.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Colo purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.70 per share, with a total value of $87,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,347,681.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 2,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total transaction of $253,585.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,519,979.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.00%.

About MGP Ingredients

(Get Free Report)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Solutions segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye, whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, include vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.