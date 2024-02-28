Roth Capital Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of APA in a report issued on Thursday, February 22nd. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the company will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.92. The consensus estimate for APA’s current full-year earnings is $4.66 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for APA’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.18). APA had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 62.64%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark cut their target price on APA from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Susquehanna cut their target price on APA from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on APA from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down previously from $43.00) on shares of APA in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on APA from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.17.

Shares of APA stock opened at $30.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. APA has a 52 week low of $29.47 and a 52 week high of $46.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA in the 1st quarter worth about $295,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 3,173.6% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 16,566 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA in the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of APA in the 1st quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,324,000 after purchasing an additional 29,907 shares in the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. APA’s payout ratio is 10.78%.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

