Roth Capital Comments on Ormat Technologies, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:ORA)

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report issued on Sunday, February 25th. Roth Capital analyst J. Clare now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $2.71 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.64. The consensus estimate for Ormat Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $2.41 per share.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.71 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Ormat Technologies from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ormat Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.88.

Ormat Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

ORA stock opened at $64.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.54. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.48. Ormat Technologies has a 12 month low of $58.73 and a 12 month high of $90.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ormat Technologies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 402,311 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,492,000 after purchasing an additional 135,581 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 411,158 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,162,000 after purchasing an additional 35,009 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,324,598 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $403,551,000 after purchasing an additional 39,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 269.1% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 78,125 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,921,000 after buying an additional 56,956 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.97%.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

