Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Reaches New 12-Month High at $150.86

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $150.86 and last traded at $150.11, with a volume of 101304 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $149.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.42.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ross Stores

Ross Stores Stock Up 0.7 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ross Stores

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.71. The stock has a market cap of $50.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.