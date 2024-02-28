Ronald Peck Sells 1,699 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Stock

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) insider Ronald Peck sold 1,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $79,937.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,176,627.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Arvinas Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $48.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.96. Arvinas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.57 and a 52-week high of $53.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARVN. Citigroup lowered Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Arvinas from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arvinas

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Arvinas by 37.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 96.3% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 1,015.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

