Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Posts Earnings Results

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

RCKT opened at $30.74 on Wednesday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $32.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.13. The company has a quick ratio of 13.35, a current ratio of 13.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 20,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $604,916.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 554,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,554,098.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 20,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $604,916.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 554,762 shares in the company, valued at $16,554,098.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Martin Wilson sold 3,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $106,707.84. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,136 shares in the company, valued at $183,098.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,618 shares of company stock valued at $941,797. 31.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 861.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RCKT shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Featured Articles

