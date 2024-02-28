Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Posts Earnings Results

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
RCKT opened at $30.74 on Wednesday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $32.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.13. The company has a quick ratio of 13.35, a current ratio of 13.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 20,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $604,916.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 554,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,554,098.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 20,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $604,916.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 554,762 shares in the company, valued at $16,554,098.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Martin Wilson sold 3,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $106,707.84. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,136 shares in the company, valued at $183,098.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,618 shares of company stock valued at $941,797. 31.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently commented on RCKT shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.
