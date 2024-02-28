Robinson Capital Management LLC Sells 3,099 Shares of Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTA)

Robinson Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTA – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,099 shares during the quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Inception Growth Acquisition were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Inception Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Inception Growth Acquisition by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in Inception Growth Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Inception Growth Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Inception Growth Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $323,000. 48.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IGTA opened at $10.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.66. Inception Growth Acquisition Limited has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $10.90.

Inception Growth Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on sourcing opportunities in the technology, media and telecom, sports and entertainment, and non-gambling game sectors.

