Robinson Capital Management LLC Sells 25,817 Shares of AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC)

Robinson Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC – Free Report) by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,817 shares during the quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AltC Acquisition were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in AltC Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in AltC Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in AltC Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in AltC Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in AltC Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

AltC Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALCC opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.46. AltC Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $11.46.

About AltC Acquisition

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

