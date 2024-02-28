Robinson Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI)

Robinson Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,575 shares during the quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI during the first quarter worth approximately $164,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI during the second quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI during the second quarter valued at approximately $472,000. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCVI opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.39. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $11.47.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses its search for a target business in the industrial technology sector.

