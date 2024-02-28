Robinson Capital Management LLC Has $185,000 Stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE)

Robinson Capital Management LLC reduced its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Free Report) by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 241,854 shares during the quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 179.9% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 307,373 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after buying an additional 197,540 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 70,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 28,240 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Greytown Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 81,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II stock opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average is $9.54. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $10.17.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

