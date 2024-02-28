Robinson Capital Management LLC Buys 6,784 Shares of Future Health ESG Corp. (NASDAQ:FHLT)

Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Future Health ESG Corp. (NASDAQ:FHLT – Free Report) by 286.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,784 shares during the quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Future Health ESG were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FHLT. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Future Health ESG in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Future Health ESG in the 1st quarter worth about $492,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Future Health ESG in the 1st quarter worth about $494,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Future Health ESG in the first quarter valued at about $665,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of Future Health ESG in the second quarter valued at about $1,000,000. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Future Health ESG alerts:

Future Health ESG Stock Performance

Shares of Future Health ESG stock opened at $10.63 on Wednesday. Future Health ESG Corp. has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $11.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.78 and its 200 day moving average is $10.61.

Future Health ESG Company Profile

Future Health ESG Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to pursue an initial business combination opportunity in the smart health technology sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Future Health ESG Corp. (NASDAQ:FHLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Future Health ESG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future Health ESG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.