Robinson Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,000 Bowen Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BOWNU)

Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bowen Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BOWNU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bowen Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $287,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bowen Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $318,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bowen Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $1,040,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bowen Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $1,338,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bowen Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $1,834,000.

Get Bowen Acquisition alerts:

Bowen Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Bowen Acquisition stock opened at $10.43 on Wednesday. Bowen Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $11.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.39.

Bowen Acquisition Company Profile

Bowen Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOWNU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bowen Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BOWNU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bowen Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowen Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.