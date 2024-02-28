RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.55-$1.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.70.

RLJ Lodging Trust Trading Up 2.6 %

RLJ traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.78. The stock had a trading volume of 315,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $12.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.64.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $319.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

Insider Transactions at RLJ Lodging Trust

In related news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $298,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,635.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RLJ Lodging Trust

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 117.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the period. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

