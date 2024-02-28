RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk upped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for RingCentral in a report issued on Wednesday, February 21st. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for RingCentral’s current full-year earnings is $0.45 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for RingCentral’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on RNG. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.89.

RingCentral Stock Performance

RingCentral stock opened at $32.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $43.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.82.

Institutional Trading of RingCentral

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNG. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in RingCentral by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 1,354.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at RingCentral

In other RingCentral news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 6,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $196,367.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,125,257.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 6,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $196,367.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,125,257.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 51,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $1,555,222.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 216,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,471,554.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About RingCentral

(Get Free Report)

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.