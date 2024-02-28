Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) EVP David W. Rowe Sells 3,410 Shares

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Free Report) EVP David W. Rowe sold 3,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $10,673.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 365,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,094.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rimini Street Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ RMNI opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.25. Rimini Street, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $5.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.25 and a 200 day moving average of $2.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rimini Street

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Rimini Street during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Rimini Street by 231.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rimini Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Rimini Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rimini Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers application management services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It also provides Rimini ONE, an outsourcing option that offers a set of unified and integrated services to run, manage, support, customize, configure, connect, protect, monitor, and optimize its clients' application, database, and technology enterprise software; Rimini Support solution for a range of enterprise software vendors, product families and product lines; Rimini Manage, a suite of managed services for application and database software; Rimini Protect, a suite of managed security solutions for applications, databases, and technology infrastructure; and Rimini Connect, a suite of managed interoperability solutions for browsers, operating systems, and email systems.

