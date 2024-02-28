ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

ReWalk Robotics has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average is $0.78. The company has a market cap of $63.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.30.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in ReWalk Robotics by 13.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 208.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,403 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in ReWalk Robotics by 249.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 34,013 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in ReWalk Robotics by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,009 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 41,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ReWalk Robotics during the 4th quarter worth $532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

