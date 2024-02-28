Reviewing PT Bumi Resources Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBMRF) & Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU)

PT Bumi Resources Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBMRF – Get Free Report) and Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares PT Bumi Resources Tbk and Peabody Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PT Bumi Resources Tbk N/A N/A N/A Peabody Energy 15.36% 21.45% 13.04%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PT Bumi Resources Tbk and Peabody Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PT Bumi Resources Tbk N/A N/A N/A ($0.01) -0.83 Peabody Energy $4.95 billion 0.66 $759.60 million $4.98 5.04

Analyst Ratings

Peabody Energy has higher revenue and earnings than PT Bumi Resources Tbk. PT Bumi Resources Tbk is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Peabody Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations for PT Bumi Resources Tbk and Peabody Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PT Bumi Resources Tbk 0 0 0 0 N/A Peabody Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00

Peabody Energy has a consensus target price of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.54%. Given Peabody Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Peabody Energy is more favorable than PT Bumi Resources Tbk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.3% of Peabody Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Peabody Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Peabody Energy beats PT Bumi Resources Tbk on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PT Bumi Resources Tbk

PT Bumi Resources Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining activities in Indonesia. It operates through Coal, Services, Oil and Gas, and Gold segments. The Coal segment engages in the exploration, exploitation, and sale of coal deposits. The Services segment offers marketing and management services. The Oil and Gas segment explores for oil and gas properties. The Gold segment explores for gold properties. The company also exports its products. PT Bumi Resources Tbk was formerly known as PT Bumi Modern Tbk. and changed its name to PT Bumi Resources Tbk in September 2000. PT Bumi Resources Tbk was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Jakarta Selatan, Indonesia. PT Bumi Resources Tbk is a subsidiary of Long Haul Holdings Ltd.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S. Thermal Mining segments. It is involved in the mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; mining bituminous and sub-bituminous coal deposits; and mining metallurgical coal, such as hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and pulverized coal injection coal. The company supplies coal primarily to electricity generators, industrial facilities, and steel manufacturers. It also engages in direct and brokered trading of coal and freight-related contracts, as well as provides transportation-related services. The company was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

