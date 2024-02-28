Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 19,296 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,296 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Retirement Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $15,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% in the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $252.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $195.63 and a one year high of $252.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $240.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.34.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

