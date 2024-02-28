Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) PT Raised to $93.00 at Evercore

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Evercore from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Evercore’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.30.

QSR stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,139. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $59.99 and a 1 year high of $79.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.07 and its 200-day moving average is $71.56.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider David Chan Shear sold 17,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,338,820.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,055,399.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Duncan Fulton sold 1,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total transaction of $89,194.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,385.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Chan Shear sold 17,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $1,338,820.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 210,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,055,399.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 414,074 shares of company stock valued at $31,405,529. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,012,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,876,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971,774 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth about $243,551,000. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 1,905.4% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,294,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $177,851,000 after buying an additional 2,179,856 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 222.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,957,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,580,000 after buying an additional 1,349,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 3,650.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 787,687 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,002,000 after buying an additional 766,687 shares in the last quarter.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

