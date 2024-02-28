Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Intapp (INTA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Intapp (NASDAQ: INTA) recently:

2/26/2024 – Intapp had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

2/15/2024 – Intapp had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $44.00 to $47.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/7/2024 – Intapp had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $47.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/7/2024 – Intapp had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $46.00 to $47.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/23/2024 – Intapp is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

Intapp Trading Down 3.3 %

Intapp stock opened at $38.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.55 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.71. Intapp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.58 and a 52 week high of $50.46.

Get Intapp Inc alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intapp

In other Intapp news, insider Thad Jampol sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $195,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 707,650 shares in the company, valued at $27,612,503. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intapp news, insider Michele Murgel sold 4,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $195,712.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 133,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,381,924.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 5,000 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $195,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 707,650 shares in the company, valued at $27,612,503. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,899 shares of company stock valued at $6,934,053. Company insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,652,000 after buying an additional 221,256 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,513,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,585,000 after buying an additional 704,268 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,469,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,581,000 after buying an additional 276,813 shares during the period. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,466,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,748,000 after buying an additional 125,455 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,363,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,690,000 after buying an additional 422,016 shares during the period.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.