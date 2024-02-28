Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Toll Brothers, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:TOL)

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Toll Brothers in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst K. Zener now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $4.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.96. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Toll Brothers’ current full-year earnings is $13.80 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ FY2024 earnings at $13.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.51 EPS.

TOL has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Toll Brothers from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.93.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

TOL stock opened at $111.32 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.72. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62. Toll Brothers has a fifty-two week low of $56.36 and a fifty-two week high of $113.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 6.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John A. Mclean sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total value of $400,090.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,124.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $321,580.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 129,808 shares in the company, valued at $11,865,749.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Mclean sold 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total value of $400,090.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,124.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,363. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 87.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

