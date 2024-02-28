Research Analysts Offer Predictions for PodcastOne, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PODC)

PodcastOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:PODC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for PodcastOne in a report released on Monday, February 26th. Roth Capital analyst S. Mcgowan expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.68) for the year. Roth Capital has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital also issued estimates for PodcastOne’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Separately, Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of PodcastOne in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company.

Shares of PODC opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. PodcastOne has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $5.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PODC. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PodcastOne during the third quarter worth $81,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PodcastOne during the third quarter worth $97,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PodcastOne during the third quarter worth $214,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PodcastOne during the third quarter worth $664,000.

PodcastOne, Inc operates as a podcast platform and publisher. The company offers its content to audiences through podcasting distribution platforms, including its website, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and others. It also produces vodcasts, branded podcasts, merchandise, and live events. In addition, the company builds, owns, and operates LaunchPadOne, a self-publishing podcast platform.

