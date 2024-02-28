Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Exact Sciences Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Exact Sciences in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.43). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Exact Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.95) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Exact Sciences’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.02) EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark upgraded Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.31.

Shares of EXAS opened at $56.90 on Monday. Exact Sciences has a 12-month low of $56.11 and a 12-month high of $100.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.15 and its 200 day moving average is $68.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.91 and a beta of 1.27.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $646.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.83 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS.

In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $60,974.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,279,415.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,021 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $60,974.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,658 shares in the company, valued at $4,279,415.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,078 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $66,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,467. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,265,562 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,308,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,558,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,542,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $332,664,000 after purchasing an additional 855,418 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,652,000 after purchasing an additional 804,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,823,000 after purchasing an additional 698,740 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

