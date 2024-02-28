Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Price Target Raised to $192.00

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Truist Financial from $175.00 to $192.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Republic Services from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Republic Services from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.55.

Republic Services stock traded up $3.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.19. 506,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,346. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services has a fifty-two week low of $126.58 and a fifty-two week high of $192.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.12.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 56.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Republic Services by 3,014.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

