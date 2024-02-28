Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Republic Services updated its FY24 guidance to $5.94-6.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.940-6.000 EPS.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of RSG traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 739,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,939. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Republic Services has a fifty-two week low of $126.58 and a fifty-two week high of $192.57.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RSG has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Republic Services from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Republic Services from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RSG

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Republic Services

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 34.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,129,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.9% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

(Get Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.