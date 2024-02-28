Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Given New $199.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $166.00 to $199.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Republic Services from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.55.

NYSE RSG traded up $3.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.19. 506,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,147,346. The company has a market capitalization of $59.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services has a 12-month low of $126.58 and a 12-month high of $192.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Republic Services will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 56.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

