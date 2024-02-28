Repay (RPAY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect Repay to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Repay Trading Up 2.6 %
RPAY opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.50 million, a PE ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 1.30. Repay has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $9.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.71.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RPAY. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Repay from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Repay in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Repay from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.29.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Repay
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Repay by 325.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Repay by 42.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Repay by 53.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Repay during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Repay during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. 75.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Repay
Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. It operates in two segments, Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.
