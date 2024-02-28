Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Rentokil Initial were worth $3,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter valued at $87,191,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,252,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial during the 4th quarter worth about $51,291,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Rentokil Initial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,535,000. Finally, Sahana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Rentokil Initial in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,779,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

Rentokil Initial stock opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Rentokil Initial plc has a fifty-two week low of $23.39 and a fifty-two week high of $41.55.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

