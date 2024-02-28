Regions Financial Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the bank on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

Regions Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Regions Financial has a payout ratio of 43.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Regions Financial to earn $2.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.2%.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $18.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Regions Financial has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $23.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 22.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RF. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.10 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.12.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RF

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RF. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 715.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.